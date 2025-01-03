Telangana Road Accident: Three Dead, Four Injured in Medak-Narsapur Crash Involving Auto, Car, and Lorry

A tragic road accident unfolded near Gummadidala, on the Medak-Narsapur road, involving an auto-rickshaw, a car, and a lorry. The collision claimed the lives of three individuals—Dudi Aishwarya, Papagari Manisha, and one unidentified person from Suraram.Four others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which has left the local community in shock. Further details are awaited.

Telangana: A road accident occurred between Medak, Narsapur, and Gummadidala, involving an auto, car, and lorry. Three people—Dudi Aishwarya, Papagari Manisha, and another from Suraram—died, and four others were seriously injured pic.twitter.com/EvIcGjHcR9 — IANS (@ians_india) January 3, 2025