Telangana Road Accident: Three Dead, Four Injured in Medak-Narsapur Crash Involving Auto, Car, and Lorry

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 3, 2025 12:27 PM2025-01-03T12:27:07+5:302025-01-03T12:29:32+5:30

A tragic road accident unfolded near Gummadidala, on the Medak-Narsapur road, involving an auto-rickshaw, a car, and a lorry. The collision claimed the lives of three individuals—Dudi Aishwarya, Papagari Manisha, and one unidentified person from Suraram.Four others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which has left the local community in shock. Further details are awaited.

