Telangana Shocker: 43-Year-Old Man Dies After Choking on Dosa in NagarKurnool District

In a tragic incident in Kalwakurthy, Nagar Kurnool district, a 43-year-old man named Uppari Venkataiah tragically lost his life after choking on a dosa. The incident occurred while Venkataiah, a resident of Subhashnagar colony, was eating a dosa purchased from a local hotel.

The food became stuck in his throat, causing him to suffocate and pass away on the spot. Reports suggest that Venkataiah had consumed alcohol prior to the meal, which may have contributed to the unfortunate accident.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Five-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Pit of Under-Construction Building

He is survived by his wife and three children, leaving behind a grieving family in the wake of this sudden and unexpected tragedy.