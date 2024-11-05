Telangana Shocker: Man Attacks 19-Year-Old Girl in Medak With Knife After She Rejects Relationship Proposal

A man attacked a 19-year-old girl with a knife in Telangana's Medak district on Monday, September 4, after the girl rejected him to continue her relationship with him. The victim is out of danger.

The incident took place on Monday morning when victim Divya was heading to her college for an exam. The accused, Chaitanya (22), confronted her near the examination centre, where an argument broke out between the two; following this, she allegedly took out a knife and attacked Divya, resulting in injuries to her hand. Seeing this local rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the Chaitanya fled the scene.

Also Read | Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Antop Hill After Clash Between Two Groups Over Firecracker Bursting.

TOI quoting Telangana Police, report that the Divya left home to take an examination as the accused was waiting for her near the exam centre, following their argument, he attacked her with knife. According to the report, both met through social media website.