Telangana Shocker: Viral Video Shows Man Surviving After Train Passes Over Him (Watch)

A man had a miraculous escape from death after attempting to crawl under a stationary goods train at Kesamudram Railway Station in Mahabubabad district, Telangana. The unidentified individual tried to cross from the second platform to Aminapuram via the newly constructed third track. Just as he lay flat between the rails, the train suddenly lurched into motion. A video capturing the terrifying incident quickly went viral on social media, showing the man lying motionless while the entire train passed over him. Passengers and onlookers screamed in shock and panic as the train slowly moved past. After it cleared the section, the man managed to get up unharmed and was helped onto the platform by railway staff and fellow travelers, who scolded him for taking such a dangerous risk.

Man narrowly escaped death as he tried to crawl under goods train to the other side of platform, at Kesamudram Railway Station in Mahabubabad district. pic.twitter.com/DIXvyRkbfz — Naveena (@TheNaveena) November 15, 2025

Also Read: Sukma Encounter: Three Maoists, Including Top Sniper, Killed in Major Security Operation

The video, captioned on X as "Man narrowly escaped death as he tried to crawl under goods train to the other side of the platform, at Kesamudram Railway Station in Mahabubabad district," has sparked widespread discussion online. Railway authorities have launched an investigation to identify the man and understand the circumstances that led to this near-fatal incident. Social media users reacted strongly to the clip, with one noting, "This same thing happened sometime back in Mumbai, no videos, maybe a rumour. The best part of the story was a policeman urging the man to be calm while the train passed over him. As soon as the train stopped, he helped the man get out and then mercilessly caned him." Another user commented, "Lucky fellow." Authorities emphasize that such stunts are extremely reckless, posing serious risks to life. Attempting to cross or perform stunts on railway tracks not only endangers the individual but also puts train drivers, emergency responders, and bystanders under immense pressure.

Despite repeated warnings and awareness campaigns, some people continue risking their lives for thrills or social media attention. Performing dangerous acts on railway tracks can result in severe injury, death, and legal consequences, including fines or imprisonment under trespassing and endangerment laws. High-speed trains cannot stop in time to avoid accidents, and these stunts may lead to irreversible tragedies. Additionally, viral videos of such stunts often encourage copycat behavior, particularly among young or impressionable viewers. Experts urge citizens to prioritize safety, follow railway regulations, and avoid unnecessary risks, highlighting that no social media moment is worth endangering one’s life or the lives of others.