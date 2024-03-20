Telangana's new Governor calls for prioritising people's needs

Hyderabad, March 20 C.P. Radhakrishnan, who assumed office as Governor of Telangana on Wednesday, has urged all political parties, officials, and civil society organizations to prioritise addressing the needs and aspirations of the common public.

After his swearing-in, the Governor conveyed his gratitude to the people of Telangana.

In his address, he emphasised the unwavering commitment of the Telangana Raj Bhavan to collaborate tirelessly with all stakeholders, including the Central and state governments.

Assuring that everyone's voice would be heard and every concern would be addressed, he called upon everyone to unite and embark on a journey of transformation, guided by the principles of democracy, justice, and compassion.

Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan, who assumed additional charge of Telangana Governor, was administered oath by the Telangana High Court's Chief Justice Alok Aradhe.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, cabinet ministers, and other senior officials extended a warm welcome and congratulations to Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan was given additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry after the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan, who plans to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

He is the third Governor of Telangana since the formation of the state in 2014.

