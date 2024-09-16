Tension in Mangaluru: VHP and Bajrang Dal Workers Stage Protest in Bantwal Over Social Media Post (Watch Video)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers stage a violent protest in Karnataka's Mangaluru over social media post on ...

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers stage a violent protest in Karnataka's Mangaluru over social media post on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. According to the information, workers belong Hindutva organisations, clash with local police by breaking barricades on Monday.

Dakshina Kannada SP Yatish N said, "Today, on the eve of Eid-e-Milad festival, we have made adequate arrangements around the district and there was a call for a protest in Bantwal town on BC Road, for which we have made adequate arrangements. We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place in Bantwal or anywhere in the district."

"There is some issue that is happening amongst a few people and I cannot disclose what the issue is. We just wanted to ensure that everything remains peaceful... Whoever disturbs the peace will attract legal action," he added.

However, an FIR has been registered at the Bantwal police station over the controversial social media post related to the Eid-e-Milad rally. As per the information, a voice message over WhatsApp regarding the rallies on Eid e Milad circulated, due to which VHP and Bajrang dal call for protest on Monday.

