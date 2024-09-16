Tension in Mangaluru: VHP and Bajrang Dal Workers Stage Protest in Bantwal Over Social Media Post (Watch Video)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers stage a violent protest in Karnataka's Mangaluru over social media post on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. According to the information, workers belong Hindutva organisations, clash with local police by breaking barricades on Monday.

Dakshina Kannada SP Yatish N said, "Today, on the eve of Eid-e-Milad festival, we have made adequate arrangements around the district and there was a call for a protest in Bantwal town on BC Road, for which we have made adequate arrangements. We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place in Bantwal or anywhere in the district."

#WATCH | Karnataka: Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers stage protest in Mangaluru over a social media post; police personnel deployed pic.twitter.com/4NUkreU9KQ — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2024

"There is some issue that is happening amongst a few people and I cannot disclose what the issue is. We just wanted to ensure that everything remains peaceful... Whoever disturbs the peace will attract legal action," he added.

Also Read | Eid-E-Milad 2024 Processions in Gujarat: 15,000 Police Personnel and Home Guards Deployed in Surat.

However, an FIR has been registered at the Bantwal police station over the controversial social media post related to the Eid-e-Milad rally. As per the information, a voice message over WhatsApp regarding the rallies on Eid e Milad circulated, due to which VHP and Bajrang dal call for protest on Monday.