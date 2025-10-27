'Tent City' coming up in Punjab for martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur

Chandigarh, Oct 27 Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Monday said a 'Tent City' is being established at Sri Anandpur Sahib for at least 12,000 devotees attending the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

He said the 'Tent City' is being set up at three sites -- Agampur, PSPCL Ground Matour and Jhinjri -- to ensure proper lodging facilities for devotees.

The Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs is spending Rs 21.52 crore on the establishment of the city. The minister said arrangements are being made to accommodate 10,000 to 12,000 devotees daily with essential amenities to make their stay comfortable and hassle-free.

The tent city will remain operational from November 19 to 30. He said the tents can be booked online, and details will be announced shortly. To facilitate smooth movement, the approach roads leading to the tent city are also being upgraded.

Sond said the department has been designated as the nodal department for the organisation and coordination of these commemorative events. He assured that all efforts are being made with utmost dedication to make the celebrations memorable.

The minister appealed to devotees and the public to participate enthusiastically in the upcoming events marking this historic occasion.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal met Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and extended a formal invitation to attend the main events scheduled in Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The ministers briefed the Puducherry Chief Minister about the series of state-level religious and cultural events being organized to pay respects to the supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, who laid down his life to uphold the principles of faith, righteousness and freedom of conscience.

They also apprised him of key highlights of the commemorations, including the main events from November 23 to 25. The Puducherry Chief Minister said Guru Sahib’s eternal message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood will continue to inspire generations across the globe.

