Terrorist associate held at J&K's Pulwama
By IANS | Published: December 13, 2022 07:18 PM 2022-12-13T19:18:06+5:30 2022-12-13T19:30:07+5:30
Srinagar, Dec 13 Jammu and Kashmir police along with Army and CRPF at a joint checkpoint established at Bandzoo crossing in South Kashmir's Pulwama district arrested one active terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr, officials said on Tuesday.
Police said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol were recovered from his possession.
He has been identified as Yawar Bashir Dar, resident of Arigam, Pulwama.
An FIR has been registered and further investigation is in progress.
