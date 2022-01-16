Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in J-K's Old Srinagar city, further details awaited
By ANI | Published: January 16, 2022 08:29 PM2022-01-16T20:29:52+5:302022-01-16T20:40:03+5:30
Terrorists lobbed a grenade at the security forces in the Saraf Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Old Srinagar city, said sources in the J-K police on Sunday.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
