The Sabarmati Report: CM Yogi Adityanath Declares Film Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday declared the Hindi film The Sabarmati Report, based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, tax-free in the state. Uttar Pradesh is now the sixth BJP-ruled state, after Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, to exempt the film, starring Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, from entertainment tax.

A state government spokesperson revealed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with several cabinet colleagues, attended a special screening of the film The Sabarmati Report at a cinema hall in the state capital. Vikrant Massey and members of the film's crew were also present at the event. Following the screening, the Chief Minister announced that the film would be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

"I congratulate the entire team of The Sabarmati Report who have tried to bring out this truth in front of the people of the country through the film. Every Indian should watch this film and try to get closer to the truth of Godhra. "The people of the country have the right to know about the acts that have been committed in the country to create animosity in the society with the aim of creating political instability against the country and against the governments," he said.

The Sabarmati Report is based on the tragic February 27, 2002, Godhra train fire incident, in which a train carrying karsevaks was set ablaze, resulting in the deaths of 90 devotees. The incident triggered widespread communal riots in Gujarat. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the film was released on November 15 and has received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.