Thief lynched by villagers in Bihar’s Sheikhpura

Patna, Nov 14 A youth, who was part of a gang of thieves, was lynched by villagers in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Narsinghpur village under Rampur police station in the district on Monday night.

Police said that the alleged thief was not identified yet but there was a tattoo on his chest with Dhanesh Kumar written on it.

The accused along with four to five accomplices struck in a house belonging to Gopal Kumar Singh of Narsinghpur village.

The male members of the family had gone to a fair while women were present in the house. When thieves entered the house and started stealing the goods, women raised alarm and soon a large number of villagers assembled at the place.

While most of the gang members managed to flee from the place taking advantage of darkness, the youth was nabbed and brutally assaulted by the villagers until he succumbed.

When police personnel learnt about the incident, they reached the village and recovered the dead body. Police are investigating the incident.

