Three killed, six injured in Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link pile-up

Mumbai, Nov 10 Three persons, including two women were killed after an SUV rammed into at least 10 vehicles queued up at the toll plaza at the Bandra Worli Sea Link, police said here on Friday.

The major accident took place around 10.45 p.m. Thursday when a speeding Toyota Innova rammed into the cars waiting to cross the toll post at the Bandra side of the BWSL, injuring many, including three critically.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Krishnakant Upadhyay told mediapersons Friday that the three critical victims have succumbed to their injuries and six others are still undergoing treatment in different hospitals, including the Lilavati Hospital, and among them two are serious.

A majority of the victims were sitting in the rear seats of their vehicles when the Innova rammed the queue from behind at the northern end of the sea link.

DCP Upadhyay said that the driver of the Innova, who attempted to escape from there, has been identified and booked for causing death by negligence among other charges.

