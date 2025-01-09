Tirupati Stampede: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj Event Cancelled After Death of Six Devotees

The makers of Daaku Maharaaj announced on Thursday that the pre-release event, which was set to take place today in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, has been cancelled. This decision was made as a gesture of respect following the tragic stampede in Tirupati that claimed six lives. Nandamuri Balakrishna and the team expressed their heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.

Sithara Entertainments, the production company behind Daaku Maharaaj, shared the news through a statement on social media. "In light of the recent tragic incident in Tirupati, we are deeply moved. It is heartbreaking that such an event occurred at the Lord Venkateswara temple, a revered place of devotion and hope for millions," the statement read. The team had planned a large-scale event in Srinagar Colony, on the outskirts of Anantapur, with all necessary arrangements, including police permission, already in place. However, they have not yet announced a new date for the event.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Bobby Simha, and Urvashi Rautela in key roles. The technical team includes composer SS Thaman, cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan, and editors Ruben and Niranjan Devaramane. The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 12.

In related news, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Tirupati today after the deadly stampede during the Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival. The incident occurred when a gate at a token counter was opened for an unwell woman, causing chaos and the stampede. According to Tirupati Collector S. Venkateswar, it took approximately 15 minutes to evacuate the devotees.