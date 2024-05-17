Tis Hazari court records Swati Maliwal’s statement

New Delhi, May 17 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Friday recorded her statement before the Tis Hazari court in Delhi in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

Metropolitan magistrate Katyayini Sharma Kandwal recorded Maliwal’s statement in her chambers. Under section 164 CrPC, a judicial magistrate is empowered to record any statement or confession made before him during the course of an investigation.

After recording the statement of Maliwal, Delhi Police late on Thursday lodged an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Subsequently, she underwent a medical examination at AIIMS.

Maliwal, the former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), in her complaint, had alleged that while she was waiting in the drawing room at the Chief Minister's residence, his Private Secretary Bibhav Kumar came and without any provocation, slapped her and also delivered punches to her abdomen.

On Monday, DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a PCR call was received at 9.34 a.m. at the Civil Lines police station, in which the caller claimed that she was assaulted by Chief Minister's PS Bibhav Kumar at CM Kejriwal's official residence.

--IANS

pds/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor