TN BJP spokesperson Prasad greets HM Shah on b'day; hails transformative leadership in cooperative sector

Chennai, Oct 22 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, lauding his visionary leadership and transformative role in strengthening India's cooperative movement.

In his message, Prasad described Union Minister Amit Shah as a “true architect of cooperative excellence" whose dynamic leadership has empowered farmers, women's self-help groups, and rural entrepreneurs.

“Under his guidance, the cooperative sector has evolved from a dormant space into a driving engine of inclusive growth,” he said.

A.N.S. Prasad highlighted that since assuming charge of the Cooperation Ministry in July 2021, Amit Shah has spearheaded a series of reforms that have brought transparency, technology integration, and accountability to cooperative institutions.

“His reforms have rejuvenated over eight lakh cooperatives across India, directly benefitting nearly 60 crore citizens through improved access to credit, housing, healthcare, and essential commodities,” the BJP spokesperson said.

He praised the unveiling of the National Cooperation Policy 2025, a landmark framework introduced after 23 years, which lays out six key pillars — institutional strengthening, digital inclusion, and financial integration among them.

The policy, Prasad said, aims to triple the cooperative sector’s contribution to the GDP to 5 per cent by 2034 and enrol 50 crore members, reinforcing the ideals of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Prasad further noted that the computerisation of 63,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) has revolutionised rural finance by streamlining transactions and reducing corruption.

“Over the past four years, over a hundred initiatives have modernised cooperative banks and societies, doubling deposits and boosting efficiency,” he added.

Calling HM Amit Shah’s governance philosophy the “Five Ps — People, Planet, Prosperity, Partnership, and Peace", Prasad said the Home Minister’s vision has turned cooperatives into ethical and sustainable institutions.

Initiatives like Sahkar Rojgar Utsav, he said, have generated employment and innovation in rural India.

“Shri Amit Shah’s journey reflects selfless service and unwavering dedication to national unity,” Prasad said, extending heartfelt wishes for his health and longevity.

“He stands as the torchbearer of a cooperative renaissance that uplifts every Indian.” “Happy Birthday, Amit Shah Ji! Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!” he concluded.

