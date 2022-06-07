TN police arrest youth for threatening to blow up RSS offices in UP

Chennai, June 7 Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday arrested a person identified as Raj Mohamed from Pudukottai for circulating messages that he would blow up RSS offices in Uttar Pradesh. Tamil Nadu police's Anti Terror Squad (ATS) acted on a tip-off from Uttar Pradesh and arrested Raj Mohammed who was holed up in Pudukottai.

According to Police, the man had threatened to blow off RSS offices in Lucknow, Unnao, and other places in Uttar Pradesh and had circulated messages on WhatsApp. Tracing his number, police zeroed in on him when he was at Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu. Uttar Pradesh police had intimated the Tamil Nadu ATS who promptly nabbed him.

An FIR was registered against Raj Mohammed in Madiyaon police station in Lucknow, according to S. Chinnappa, DCP North Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

He said that a bomb threat was received at the RSS offices in Lucknow and Unnao and hence FIR was registered against Raj Mohammed.

Tamil Nadu police said that the accused will be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police after he will be produced before a magistrate court in Pudukottai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor