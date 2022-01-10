TN Police arrests 5 accomplices, detains wife of absconding murder accused

Chennai, Jan 10 Tamil Nadu Police have arrested five accomplices of history-sheeter Guna, who is absconding after jumping bail for the past six months.

The arrests were made on Sunday. Guna is a habitual offender and is an accused in 24 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping, and landgrab in various police stations in the districts of Kancheepuram Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur.

The police had on Thursday met the industrial groups at Sriperumbudur and asked them to inform the police of any rowdy elements trying to extract money as a monthly fee.

Guna, who is also a scrap dealer in Kancheepuram, was controlling his business through his accomplices, the police said. His wife Elammal is a ward councilor at Sriperumbudur Panchayat Union and was picked up by the police for questioning on Sunday morning from her residence at Maduramangalam in Kancheepuram district.

She was detained till evening and after the police team got the details regarding the accomplices of Guna, she was let off.

Police arrested Yuvaraj, Bhaskar, Thignanasambandan, Jothi, and Subash from various parts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts for harbouring the history-sheeter while he has jumped bail.

The police arrest and detaining Elammal was days after the former Union Minister and senior leader of the BJP, Pon Radhakrishnan paid a visit to the residence of Guna and met his wife. Speculations were rife that Guna would be joining the saffron party soon.

