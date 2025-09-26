Toxic air: Sirsa, Delhi officials discuss dust abatement strategies

New Delhi, Sep 26 To tackle air pollution, officials of the Delhi government and experts on Friday discussed strategies to employ modern methodologies to integrate dust abatement into road design and redevelopment, an official said.

The Delhi government organised a one-day ‘Breath of Change – Clean Air Dialogue’ Workshop and IEC Activity focused on tackling dust pollution through road redevelopment into Complete Streets.

Speaking about the event, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: “This event is significant in the context of the 24x7 year-round strategy the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has deployed to combat dust pollution.”

“Training the officers who are implementing these futuristic policies on the ground is critical, because the success of any plan lies in its execution. We are in continuous dialogue with all stakeholders—government bodies, independent institutions, NGOs, experts, students and the public—because fighting pollution demands collective resolve and cooperation,” he said.

Sirsa said, “The Delhi Government has received positive feedback from CAQM on its initiatives, which strengthens our resolve. This workshop is one of the many scientific interventions we are taking to reduce pollution in Delhi.”

He said alongside dust control, the ‘Complete Streets’ framework also addresses waste burning, vehicular emissions and promotes sustainable transportation, said the official in a statement.

The event was organised by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in coordination with the RaahGiri Foundation.

Over 170 officers from 15 government agencies, including MCD, DDA, NDMC, Delhi Police, NHAI, CPWD, DMRC, DJB, DSIIDC, BSES, TPDDL, IGL and PWD, were trained in modern methodologies to integrate dust abatement into road design and redevelopment.

The workshop focused on a comprehensive technical framework for Complete Streets redevelopment, covering: Topographical surveys of intersections, open land, water bodies and permanent features; Contour surveys, surface audits and identification of extreme level differences and Utility surveys (water supply, sanitation, sewerage, drainage, power lines, street lighting, irrigation and CCTVs)

The discussions also shed light on vegetation surveys identifying native plants, biodiversity and areas of ecological importance and preparation of standard Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) based on scientific benchmarks and CAQM guidelines, said a statement.

The CAQM Resource Lab played a central role in the programme by showcasing best practices, creating standard legends for design drawings, and offering a training ground for engineers and city stakeholders from across NCR.

The Lab will support NCR cities in developing and replicating sustainable road redevelopment models aimed at reducing dust pollution and improving overall air quality.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor