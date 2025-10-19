Toxic Foam on Yamuna: Delhi Government Sprays Anti-Foaming Chemicals, AAP Questions CM Rekha Gupta’s Cleanliness Claims (Watch Video)

The Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj was once again covered with thick, white toxic foam on October 19, causing alarm among local residents and environmentalists. Authorities responded by using anti-foaming sprays to reduce the hazardous accumulation. Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the current government, claiming that the same chemicals used by the previous administration are still being applied. He accused officials of misleading the public about the cleanliness of the river and challenged government leaders Rekha Gupta and Parvesh Verma to drink a litre of Yamuna water to prove it is truly pollution-free.

#WATCH | Delhi | Anti-foaming spray being used to clean the toxic foam accumulated on the Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj. pic.twitter.com/cRb98e0KpT — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj. pic.twitter.com/YvhKOmu3SD — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

Delhi AAP President, Saurabh Bharadwaj, speaking with ANI, said, "The chemical which was sprayed by the previous Delhi government is being sprayed by the current government... The government is lying that the Yamuna is clean. If Rekha Gupta says that the water in the Yamuna is clean, then I ask Rekha Gupta and Parvesh Verma to come with me and drink a litre of Yamuna water. I will be convinced that the Yamuna is now clean."

#WATCH | Delhi: On formation of foam on Yamuna River, Delhi AAP President, Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "... The chemical which was sprayed by the previous Delhi government is being sprayed by the current government... The government is lying that the Yamuna is clean. If Rekha Gupta… pic.twitter.com/7ZhttS9hdT — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

Despite these concerns, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently defended the state of the Yamuna, asserting that the river’s water has significantly improved under her administration. Speaking to ANI, she stated that the water has now reached a level capable of sustaining aquatic life, in contrast to earlier times when even mosquitoes struggled to survive. CM Gupta described this development as a key achievement for the city and emphasized that continuous efforts are being made to maintain and further improve the cleanliness and ecological health of the Yamuna River.

The recurrence of toxic foam highlights the persistent environmental challenges facing Delhi, even as the capital battles poor air quality. On Sunday, Delhi’s air was classified as “poor,” with smog blanketing the city and adding to public health concerns.