Train Accident Averted in Rampur: Iron Pole Found on Tracks

A 7-meter iron pole was discovered on railway tracks in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, just as the Doon Express train was about to pass on Wednesday night. The loco pilot spotted the obstacle and activated the emergency brakes, preventing a possible accident.

According to railway officials, at around 10:18 PM on September 18, the pilot of the Naini-Doon Express, which operates between Kathgodam and Dehradun, reported the pole located between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur station. Following the alert, the train was halted, and the track was cleared by GRP and police personnel before the train continued its journey.

Rampur SP Vidya Sagar Mishra stated that an investigation is ongoing, with the incident suspected to be an act of sabotage. "GRP is questioning several detained suspects. Locals reported that some youths from nearby areas use drugs along the railway line, and thefts have also been reported," Mishra noted.

Inspector Mukesh Kumar from GRP Rampur confirmed that an FIR under section 150 of the Railway Act has been filed against unidentified individuals. Six local men have been detained for questioning as the investigation proceeds.

Recent reports have highlighted similar incidents involving various objects obstructing railway tracks, including gas cylinders and broken rail segments. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has suggested that a terror conspiracy cannot be ruled out.

Earlier incidents include an August 16 event where a piece of iron from a railway track struck the engine of the Sabarmati Express, leading to the derailment of nearly 20 coaches without casualties. On August 24, a chunk of wood placed on the track nearly caused an accident with the Farrukhabad Express, which was averted when the pilot stopped the train. Additionally, on September 8, the Kalindi Express collided with a gas cylinder on the Anwar-Kasganj route, which fortunately did not explode.