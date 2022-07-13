Tree falls in front of Superintendent of Police's office

Latur: Due to incessant rains, a large tree fell in front of the District Superintendent of Police's office on Ambajogai Road in the city around 3 pm on Wednesday. This caused a traffic jam for some time. Traffic was restored after a team from the municipal disaster management department came to the spot and planted a tree on the side of the road.

It has been raining continuously in the city and its environs for the last three-four days. This has led to the fall of trees. It had fallen as a tree in the MIDC area two days ago. A large tree was uprooted on Ambajogai Road in a crowded place on the city's main road on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kshatriya officers Bandu Kiswe, Kalim Sheikh, Ravi Kamble, Dhondiram Sonawane, Ajay Waghmare, Nagsen Swami, Darshan Malwadkar and others rushed to the spot and removed the tree. The traffic then resumed.