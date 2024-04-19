Trinamool resorting to violence as it is ideologically dead: Nisith Pramanik

Kolkata, April 19 The Trinamool Congress is ideologically dead and hence it is trying to terrorise the voters since Friday morning, claimed BJP leader and Union Minister Nisith Pramanik, who has been renominated from the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency where elections are underway.

“The Trinamool leaders and their supporters are scared after getting a feel of the people's pulse this time. That is why they are unleashing violence in Cooch Behar since the morning. Such things happen when a political entity becomes ideologically dead. That is what is happening with the Trinamool now,” Pramanik told mediapersons after casting his vote on Friday.

He also said that terrorising the voters by using the police is the only option left for the ruling party now.

Of the three Lok Sabha seats in the state where polling is being held on Friday -- Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar -- maximum violence has been reported from Cooch Behar.

Pramanik, the Union Minister of State for Home, said that his priority is to stand with the BJP workers who have been injured following attacks by the Trinamool cadres.

Pramanik also rubbished the claims of the Trinamool MLA from Dinhata, state minister Udayan Guha, who had accused Pramanik’s followers of trying to create tension in the area.

“This has been the style of Trinamool leaders. First, they create problems, then they blame others. But now they have started facing resistance from the common people,” Pramanik said.

