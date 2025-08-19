Tripura CM calls for greater awareness on blood, organ donation

Agartala, Aug 19 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday stressed the need to raise awareness on organ donation and said more messages should be conveyed to society in this regard Saha, a doctor turned politician, said that kidney transplants are now being successfully done in the state.

While inaugurating a voluntary blood donation camp, organised by the State BJP Legal Cell in Agartala, the Chief Minister said that there is no greater donation than blood donation and along with this, efforts are now being made to promote organ donation.

“Three kidney transplants have already been successfully done in Tripura, which was never thought of before. Both the donors and the recipients are healthy. The matter related to this is still under process,” he said.

Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said that there is a need for awareness about kidney and liver donation, as well as the donation of other organs of the body.

“We need to think more about this,” he said, adding that this message of organ donation should also be conveyed to society through lawyers and social activists.

The Chief Minister appreciated the lawyers for coming forward to donate blood, which would send a good message to society.

He said that the people of Tripura have an instinct to donate something for a good cause that has come from our culture and traditions.

Noting that there are different blood groups, among which negative groups constitute about 15 per cent of the population, Saha said that it is very necessary to maintain a balance between the demand and supply of blood.

The state has 14 blood banks, out of which 12 are government-run and two are private.

The Tripura State Blood Transfusion Board is taking care of the blood stock in these banks, he said.

The event was attended by the chief of the State BJP Legal Cell and eminent physician Ashok Sinha, state BJP Vice-President Subal Bhowmik, Convenor of the Legal Cell Biswajit Deb, among others.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor