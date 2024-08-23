Tripura Floods: CM Manik Saha Visits Shelter Houses in Gomati District and South Tripura, Meets Displaced People (Watch Video)

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha visited shelter houses in flood-affected areas of Gomati District and South Tripura on Friday. During his visit, Saha inspected relief camps, including those at Khilpara Higher Secondary School and Khilpara Market Shed, and met with displaced residents.

#WATCH | Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha visited shelter houses in flood-affected areas of Gomati District and South Tripura and met the affected people.



The chief minister traveled by helicopter to reach the severely impacted regions and assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and flooding.

The Gomati River is currently flowing at 22.30 meters, exceeding the extreme danger level of 22 meters. The state administration has evacuated families from areas along the riverbanks and is actively engaged in providing relief and healthcare. Essential food items are being air-dropped to severely affected areas using MI-17 helicopters.

Saha also visited the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) to review ongoing rescue operations and ensure effective coordination among rescue teams.

The recent floods and landslides have resulted in at least 22 deaths and two missing persons in Tripura. Approximately 65,400 people are taking shelter in 450 relief camps, with around 17 lakh individuals affected by the heavy rains and flooding, officials said.