Tripura to appoint 1,615 teachers for govt schools: Minister

Agartala, July 15 The Tripura government on Tuesday announced plans to recruit 1,615 graduate and post-graduate teachers to cope with the shortage of teachers in government-run schools, a state minister said after a cabinet meeting.

Of the 1,615 fresh recruits approved, 700 Graduate Teachers (GT) and 915 would be post-graduates for Class-11 and Class-12 standards.

Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who is the government spokesman, said that the council of ministers in its meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday, cleared the proposal for filling up 915 post-graduate teachers and 700 graduate teachers (Class-9 and Class-10) to address the shortage of teachers.

The Chief Minister in a separate post on the X said: “State cabinet approves recruitment of 700 Graduate Teachers (GT) to strengthen our education system and ensure quality education for all. We are committed to providing employment opportunities and march for the Shrestha (best) Tripura.”

“A major boost for secondary education in Tripura! The state cabinet has approved the recruitment of 915 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) for Classes 11 and 12 across the state. This crucial move will help address the shortage of qualified teachers and enhance the quality of education for our students,” said Saha, who also holds the elementary and secondary education departments.

The Chief Minister recently launched the ‘Tripura School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework-TSQAAF’.

Saha had said that through this assessment (TSQAAF) process standard of education in schools would be evaluated, and accordingly, they would be given a ranking.

The Chief Minister in a post on X had said, “Education is not just about acquiring formal certificates; it's a vital catalyst for instilling moral values in life.”

“Tripura has already taken robust steps to implement the National Education Policy. The School Education Department is working tirelessly to create a healthy, competitive environment, transforming each school into a centre of excellence,” he added.

