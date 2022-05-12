TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 released, know how to download hall ticket for May exam

Telangana has released TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022. Students can download their class 10th hall tickets from the official website. The Class 10 board examination will be conducted in May 2022. The TS SSC Exams 2022 will begin from May 23, 2022 to June 1, 2022. The examination will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Know how to download the hall ticket

Go to the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022.

On the web page enter your login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and print it for future use.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSE Telangana.