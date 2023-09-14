Two Army officers, Policemen killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

Two decorated army officers — a colonel and a major — and a deputy superintendent of police were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Police Himanyun Muzamil Bhat were killed in action during the gunfight. Colonel Manpreet Singh was the commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (19 RR) unit and is a recipient of the prestigious Sena Medal (SM).

A Jammu and Kashmir Police official also lost his life in the encounter. The Army officers were leading the troops from the front after they had gone to search for terrorists in the area based on specific intelligence, Indian Army officials added.

The last time a commanding officer was killed in action in Jammu and Kashmir was when Colonel Ashutosh Sharma was shot by terrorists in Handwara, Kashmir, along with Major Anuj Sood, two army jawans, and a sub inspector, three years ago.