Two dead after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna, Sep 24 Two persons died and four others fell critically ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Pappu Shah and Umesh Ram, residents of Pokhariapir locality under Kajimohammad police station in the district. They consumed liquor on September 18 and were admitted to the hospital for the last three days. They died on Sunday around 7.30 a.m. The victims have consumed country-made liquor.

Besides them, four other persons were also admitted to a hospital in Mithanpur and they lost their eyesight. The condition of the victims was critical.

The district administration was trying to identify the people who consumed country-made liquor in the Phokhariapir area. Sources have said that liquor mafias are active in the region and involved in manufacturing of country-made liquor.

“We have received information about two persons who died due to consuming country-made liquor. Some of them are also ill and admitted to the hospital. The investigation is currently underway,” said Abhishek Dixit, City SP Muzaffarpur.

The local police have arrested the wife and daughter of an alleged accused Shiv Chandra Paswan who is absconding. He is accused of selling country-made liquor.

