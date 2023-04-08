Two found hanging from tree in Bihar's Banka

Patna, April 8 Two persons a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in Bihar's Banka district on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Raghu Das, 25, and his sister-in-law, Savita Devi, 30.

It has been learnt that Raghu and Savita a mother of two children, were in an illicit relationship.

Both took the extreme step after Raghu's marriage was fixed with someone else.

As the family members knew of their illicit relationship, they fixed the marriage of Raghu.

On Saturday, the 'tilak ceremony' was held in Bargunia village.

Later, both Raghu and Savita went to a deserted spot and hung themselves from a tree.

The villagers later informed the police after spotting the bodies.

