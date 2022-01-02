Two held in Gurugram with over 35 kg marijuana

Gurugram, Jan 2 Two people were arrested in Gurugram by the Crime Branch for allegedly possessing 35.6 kg of marijuana (ganja), valued at Rs 5.34 lakh, police said on Sunday.

The arrested were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sector 53 police station and sent to judicial custody by the court, the police said.

The two men, identified as Usmaan Gani (47) of West Bengal and Rakesh (34) of Uttarakhand, were arrested after the team, led by Inspector Amit Kumar, received a tip-off on Saturday that the duo was in the city to sell narcotics.

During questioning the culprits disclosed that Usmaan had sourced and used to sell the narcotics for Rs 15,000 per kg to Rakesh who later sell it to customers in the city after dividing it into small packets. They were involved in such illegal activities for six-seven months.

"We are checking their criminal records, and if they have been arrested earlier," Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor