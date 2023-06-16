Two suspicious bags found in J&K's Poonch district
June 16, 2023
Jammu, June 16 The police on Friday found two suspicious bags in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.
The police sources said the bags were found near the main gate of the PWD colony in Mendhar town.
