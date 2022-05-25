Two temples vandalised by unknown miscreants in Assam's Guwahati, police assure action

Two temples were vandalised by unknown miscreants in Assam's Guwahati, police said on Wednesday.

The incident is said to have taken place in the Bhetapara area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The idols of deities were found damaged at the two temples by locals on Wednesday morning, informed local police. The locals were seen outraged.

Police said they have begun an investigation and assured legal action against the culprits.

"This morning it was seen that two temples on the roadside were vandalised. The committee has been told to provide some protection to the temples. We are investigating the incident. We will nab the culprits soon and legal action will be taken and appropriate punishment would be given," said Sudhakar Singh, Deputy Police Commissioner, Guwahati.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor