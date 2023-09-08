Two terrorist associates arrested in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 8 Jammu and Kashmir Police in south Kashmir's Pulwama district arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Gudoora area and recovered incriminating materials from their possession, officials said on Friday.

"Acting on specific intelligence input, an intensive search was conducted by Pulwama Police in the apple orchards of Gudoora Pulwama," police said.

"During search operation, two terrorist associates were apprehended tactfully."

They have been identified as Suhail Firdous, resident of Mahradpora Utterpora Puchal and Shahid Gul, resident of Wagum Pulwama.

"From their possession incriminating materials were recovered. The investigation revealed that both the accused persons are terrorist associates of an active terrorist Aqib Sher Gojri linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

“Preliminary investigation also reveals that arrested terrorist associates were in a conspiracy with terrorist Aqib Sher-Gojri to carry out terrorist attacks in Pulwama," police said.

