Two youths held for murder, one for raping minor girl in Vadodara

Vadodara, Sep 12 Three youths were arrested in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday -one for raping a minor girl and two for murder, police said.

In the first case, Gotri police station officer said that accused Mohin Pathan was working in an automobile garage when he came in contact with the victim, they became friends on social media, and used to chat.

On Saturday, when the victim was returning from tuition classes, Mohin asked her to come to his birthday party and took her to his residence, where he raped her and injured her. Her father lodged a complaint on Sunday, and he was arrested on Monday.

In the other crime, Assistant Commissioner of Police D.K. Rathod told the media that accused Shahrukh Pathan, with the help of his friend, on Saturday afternoon murdered Dakshaben Parmar after mistaking her for her daughter-in-law with whom he had an affair earlier.

During primary questioning, Shahrukh said that he had an affair with Bhavna, before she married Parmar's son Ashwin and broke all links with him, the ACP said. Yet he kept calling her, and she had filed a complaint with the police, which led to Shahrukh being summoned to the Manjalpur police station for a warning.

Shahrukh also told the police that to take revenge, he decided to murder Bhavna, but when he knocked on the flat door, instead of her, her mother-in-law opened it and in anger and mistake, he slit her throat, Rathod added.

