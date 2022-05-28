UGC extend application deadline (CUET)-UG exam till May 31

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday extended the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG till May 31. The NTA in a statement said, "In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG)- 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide the opportunity to the candidates to fill up the Online Application Form of CUET (UG) - 2022."

“All the candidates who are interested to apply for the said examination are advised to visit the website (https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/) and complete the application process. Already registered candidates who were unable to submit or complete their application form can log in using the application number and password to complete their application process," the statement further added.

According to the reports, over 11.5 lakh candidates have already registered for the test. Candidates must note that the submission of application form should be done till 31st of June till 9 pm.