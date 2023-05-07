U'khand CM Dhami releases book on cybercrime titled "Cyber Encounters"

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released a book titled "Cyber Encounters" at St Joseph's Academy, Rajpur Road here on Sunday.

This book has been written by DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar and former DRDO scientist OP Manocha.

CM Dhami said that this book has been written on a very important subject. For this, he appreciated the efforts of both the writers and Prabhat Prakashan. He said that Ashok Kumar and O.P. Manocha have written this book analyzing cyber crimes and based on true incidents, it will help readers a lot to avoid cyber crimes. He said that in this book where on the one hand an attempt has been made to make people aware by mentioning true incidents, on the other hand, the book is also entertaining. Each page of the book will serve to inspire people to protect themselves from cybercrime.

The CM said that l Raturi and Prof. Surekha Dangwal reviewed this book. They understand police, administration and society well. On this occasion, the CM also mentioned some important parts of the book.

The CM said that cybercrime is the biggest challenge of today's time and the awareness of the public regarding this challenge by the DGP of the state increases the relevance of this book even more. Today, as technology is developing, the graph of cybercrime is also increasing. Cybercrime is a never-ending game between the police and the criminals in which both compete to stay ahead of each other. The increasing graph of cybercrime day by day also indicates that criminals are using new techniques every day. The police are also working to break this trap being laid by criminals by taking the help of new techniques every day. We ourselves can avoid this technical crime, we just need to be aware.

The author of the book, DGP Ashok Kumar gave information about many incidents related to cybercrime on the occasion of the book's release. He also gave detailed information about how we have to be alert to prevent cybercrime. DGP also informed about cybercrime and the challenges before us to overcome it.

On this occasion Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, former Director General l Raturi, Vice Chancellor Doon University Prof. Surekha Dangwal, Piyush Kumar from Prabhat Prakashan, Dr. Alaknanda Ashok, Shakti Manocha and other dignitaries were present.

