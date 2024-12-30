Uma Thomas Health Update: Thrikkakara MLA's Condition Improves; GCDA Confirms Stage Was Built Without Permission

Minister P. Rajeev stated that the health condition of Thrikkakkara MLA Uma Thomas, who was seriously injured after falling from the gallery at Kaloor Stadium, is improving. He mentioned that her recovery is progressing well and further decisions will be made after a CT scan. A special medical team is closely monitoring Uma Thomas's condition. The minister also assured that an investigation will be conducted into the serious lapses on the part of the organisers.

Following the incident, GCDA engineers visited the stadium to inspect the site. They revealed that the stage where the accident occurred was constructed without proper permission. The organisers claimed that the stage was intended solely for lighting the ceremonial lamp. However, the engineers noted that the platform lacked barricades, which contributed to the accident.

GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai announced that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the incident. He clarified that the platform was set up for a brief five-minute ceremony and emphasised that there are no inherent safety issues in the stadium. However, he held the organisers responsible for the lapse, as they had signed a written agreement to take all necessary precautions.