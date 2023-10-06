Imphal, Oct 06 The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday expressed concern over the vandalisation of the house of a prominent human rights activist Babloo Loitongbam in Manipur, allegedly by some Meitei organisations amid the ongoing unrest in the state.

UN Human Rights Council alarmed over vandalisation of Manipur rights activist’s house Reacting to the incident in which Loitongbam's house in Imphal city was vandalised by some activists on Thursday night, the UN Human Rights Council said on X, “We are alarmed by threats to human rights defender Babloo Loitongbam by Meitei Leepun and Arambai Tenggol groups in Manipur for speaking out on inter-communal violence since May. We urge authorities to protect him, his family & home, & hold perpetrators accountable.”

Police said that a mob vandalised the house of Loitongbam in Kwakeithel area of Imphal West district on Thursday night.

“Loitongbam is now outside the country and no one from his family was injured in the attack. There was some damage to his house,” a police officer said.

The officer, quoting family sources said that a mob of around 30 to 35 people came to Loitongbam’s house and enquired about him. The mob was demanding a clarification and an apology on the recent statements he made to the local media over the demolition of churches and the role of certain organisations in the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

In a similar development, some men and women on Thursday went to the house of former Additional Superintendent of Police Thounaojam Brinda on Thursday and sought her clarification and apology over her comments on certain Manipur organisations.

A crusader against drug menaces and deprivation of women, Brinda, after retiring from service unsuccessfully contested the Manipur Assembly elections last year on a Janata Dal (United) ticket from the Yaiskul constituency.

Meitei Leepun and Arambai Tenggol, two Meitei community organisations, also urged the people to boycott both Brinda and Loitongbam for their “misleading remarks”.

--IANS

sc/rad

