Under Ujjwala scheme, cylinders to be sold at Rs 600, says PM Modi

Jodhpur, Oct 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that under the Ujjwala scheme, the beneficiaries will now pay Rs 600 for a 14.2 kg cylinder.

"This will benefit women across the country besides 70 lakh families of Rajasthan," he said while addressing a mammoth gathering here.

"If BJP comes to power, it will result in a prosperous Rajasthan," Modi said, adding that "I will ask Gehlotji to rest, we will take care of everything. Gehlotji skipped the inauguration of projects worth thousands of crores in Jodhpur as he knows that the state will be safe under Modi," he quipped.

Modi further said that once BJP assumes power, it will ensure that the railway stations get a complete face-lift and emerge better than airports.

"Airports are made luxurious as they are frequented by the rich. Since the poor go to railway stations, I will make all the railway stations, including the one in Jodhpur, better than airports," he said.

Commenting on the Lal Dairy, Prime Minister Modi said, "In the last five years, the state government has done nothing for the state. It has only been about the chair game which continued 24/7. People say that Lal Diary contains every black deed of the corrupt Congress. The dark secrets of Lal Diary should be revealed. Since Congress will not allow the secret to be out, the state needs the BJP government."

Taking on the paper mafia, he said that the paper leak mafia of Congress has ruined the future of lakhs of youth here.

"The youth of Rajasthan are demanding justice. Congress, which promised unemployment allowance at the time of elections, handed over the youth to the mafia. The BJP government will take strict action against every such mafia and will eliminate them," he added.

On the deteriorating law and order, Modi said, "The Congress MLAs here feel insecure. Crimes against daughters have taken place in Jodhpur, Sanchore, Jalore. If BJP comes, it will bring women security."

He also spoke on corruption cases in water schemes and said, "Congress is not concerned with the problems of daughters. There is a water problem in Rajasthan, we want to provide tap connection to every house, but the government here is hindering the work. Here corruption is being promoted even in water schemes," he added.

"Many states of India are fighting a tough battle for water, but look at the character of BJP that when I was the CM of Gujarat, Rajasthan needed Narmada water. We didn't waste an hour, we did not do this a favour, but are proud," he said.

PM further spoke on the film the ‘Vaccine War’ and said, "A film called vaccine war has been released. The hard work of scientists has been depicted well in that film. I congratulate the filmmakers that you have shown the power of science," he added.

The Prime Minister further spoke of his poverty and said, "I know about poverty and its problems as I have lived in penury. After 2014, we made such a policy which is eliminating poverty."

Addressing the gathering, BJP state president C.P. Joshi alleged that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday sought the terrorist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) suggestions for the development of Rajasthan.

PFI's name is at number 41 or 42 in the list of invited institutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor