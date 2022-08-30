'Unidentified' driver booked for carrying kids on auto rooftop

Bareilly, Aug 30 An 'unidentified' driver has been booked in Bareilly after a picture of three children in their school uniform, sitting atop an autorickshaw, went viral on the social media.

The three children in the age group of 11-13 years and were photographed in the Nakatia area of the city by one Mustafeez Ali Khan, who uploaded them on the social media.

The Bareilly police, taking suo moto cognisance of the photograph, has registered an FIR under section 279 (rash driving).

Efforts are being made to contact the parents of the children.

SHO of the cantonment police station, Rajeev Kumar Singh, said: "We have booked an 'unidentified' driver for rash driving as he endangered the lives of many children. All the children were in school uniform and we will also speak with the school administration to ensure that they do not allow such drivers to endanger the lives of kids. The auto will also be seized under the Motor Vehicles Act."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor