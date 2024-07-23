Union Budget 2024: PM Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 – FM Sitharaman Announces Rs 10 Lakh Crore Urban Housing Plan (Watch Video)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has commenced her seventh consecutive presentation of the Union Budget for 2024-25 today, July 23, during the Budget Session of Parliament. She announced a significant initiative under the PM Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0, which aims to address the housing needs of 1 crore poor and middle-class families. The program will involve a substantial investment of Rs 10 lakh crore, including a central assistance allocation of Rs 2.2 lakh crore over the next five years.

The Union Budget is an annual financial statement presented by the central government, detailing its proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The Budget reviews the government's achievements from the past financial year and sets out goals, allocations, and plans for the year ahead, aiming to address policy needs and financial requirements.