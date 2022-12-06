Union home ministry to hold high-level review meeting on security situation in J-K
By ANI | Published: December 6, 2022 11:54 AM 2022-12-06T11:54:28+5:30 2022-12-06T17:25:02+5:30
The Union Home Ministry is going to hold a high-level meeting to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir ...
The Union Home Ministry is going to hold a high-level meeting to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The high-level security review meeting will take place this noon at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi.
According to official sources, the high-level security meeting will be held in a hybrid mode.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will chair the meeting, and discuss internal security as well as the current security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app