Union home ministry to hold high-level review meeting on security situation in J-K

The Union Home Ministry is going to hold a high-level meeting to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The high-level security review meeting will take place this noon at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi.

According to official sources, the high-level security meeting will be held in a hybrid mode.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will chair the meeting, and discuss internal security as well as the current security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

