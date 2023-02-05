Union Min RK Singh calls on G20 partners to come together against global warming, climate change

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Sunday called upon the G20 member countries to come together in countering the challenges posed by global warming and climate change.

According to a release by the Ministry of Power, the first G-20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Sunday in the presence of Singh and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.

The first G20 ETWG Meeting under India's Presidency saw over 150 participants, including G20 member countries, and nine special invitee guest countries - Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, UAE and Spain.

India's G20 Presidency will share, collaborate, and build on the sense of trusteeship amongst the member countries to help build a sustainable future for all, the release stated.

Delivering the keynote address at the meeting on Sunday, Singh said India stands committed to reducing the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent by 2030 from the 2005-level.

He said the country also aims to achieve close to 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

Noting that India has been ranked among the top five performing countries in the Climate Change Performance Index, Singh informed that the country's per capita greenhouse gas emissions are far below the world average of 6.3 tCO2e in 2020.

"Various energy saving schemes of the government have led to 267.9 million tonnes of CO2 reduction per year, resulting in an estimated cost savings of USD 18.5 Billion," said Singh.

Later, addressing mediapersons, the minister said India will not compromise with the present availability of energy base and will explore all feasible sources to achieve energy security.

"The ETWG Meeting will serve as a preparatory forum to draft a roadmap for this," he added.

In his special address, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines, Prahlad Joshi underlined the need for international collaboration to achieve universal access to clean energy.

"Indians believe in nature-friendly lifestyle and practices rather than its exploitation. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle are the concepts of our life, and circular economy is an integral part of our culture and lifestyle," the minister added.

Joshi recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement at the COP26 in Glasgow on Mission LiFE -- Lifestyle For Environment -- as a mass movement for "mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption" to protect and preserve the environment.

The first ETWG Meeting under India's G20 Presidency will focus on six major priority areas such as Energy Transition through Addressing Technology Gaps; Low-cost Financing for Energy Transition; Energy Security and Diversified Supply Chains; Energy Efficiency, Industrial Low Carbon Transitions and Responsible Consumption; Fuels for Future (3F) and Universal Access to Clean Energy and Just, Affordable, and Inclusive Energy Transition Pathways.

'One Earth, One Family and One Future' is the theme of the event.

Renato Domith Godinho, head of the Renewable Energy Division, Ministry of Foreign Relations, Brazil, Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Abhay Thakur, India's G20 Sous Sherpa and VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Ayog addressed the event.

More than 150 participants, including G20 countries and nine special invitee guest countries are participating in the three-day event along with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and many other international organisations.

On the sidelines of this event, a high-level international seminar on 'Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)' was organised as well.

The seminar focussed on highlighting the importance of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage, considered vital for achieving net-zero targets.

