Union Minister Kumaraswamy Alleges; Land Donated to CM’s Wife Is Originally a Muda Asset

Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has made a serious allegation that the land for which the Chief Minister's wife has received compensation from the Muda of Mysore is an asset belonging to the Muda. Speaking at a press conference at the JDS office in Bangalore, he said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife received agricultural land as a donation. But in 1997 Muda paid Rs. 3.16 lakh to the court. He said that the money had been paid. Muda paid for the land acquired.

He said it was illegal and released some documents. The originator of this land is Ninga alias Jawara. In 1992, Muda issued a notification to acquire this land. However, Lingan's name came in 1998. This land was purchased after de-notification. Four years after denotification nothing has happened. The final land acquisition notification was then in 1992 for 3 acres and 16 guntas. He alleged that the land was denotified in the name of the deceased. Siddaramaiah was the Deputy Chief Minister when this land was denotified in 1988. In 2004, Mallikarjunaswamy bought the land. In 2005, Mallikarjunaswamy applied for land change through a gift deed. He questioned what was the Collector doing when he applied for land change and why the background of the land was not checked.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says that he should get 62 crore from Muda. The property Kumaraswamy displayed the documents in the press conference saying that knows everything from whom the purchase has been made.

Kumaraswamy, who also talked about the Valmiki Corporation scandal, said that this would not have happened if the administration had been tight. 94 crores in the context of the Election Code of Conduct transferred.