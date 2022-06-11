Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh to inaugurate National Conference on Competition Law tomorrow

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday, is organising a National Conference on Competition Law as part of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Iconic Week celebrations under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) on Saturday i.e June 11.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation; Planning and MoS, Corporate Affairs will deliver the inaugural address as the Chief Guest.

Singh will release a film on the journey of CCI, advocacy booklets in regional languages, and a special issue of CCI's quarterly newsletter, Fair Play, and felicitate winners of the essay and quiz competitions, said the ministry.

Rajesh Verma, Secretary, MCA, will deliver the special address, while Shri Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairperson CCI, in his address will spell out the various initiatives taken by CCI.

The conference will also feature two technical sessions on 'Emerging Issues in Antitrust Enforcement' and 'Emerging Issues in Regulation of Combinations', which will have representation from diverse sectors.

The session on 'Emerging Issues in Antitrust Enforcement' will be chaired by Dr Sangeeta Verma, Member, CCI. Nisha Poddar, Editor, CNBC TV18, will be the moderator of the session.

The session on 'Emerging Issues in Regulation of Combinations' will be chaired by Shri Bhagwant Singh Bishnoi, Member, CCI, and moderated by Arijit Barman, Deputy Resident Editor, The Economic Times.

AKAM celebrations were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2021 and mark the 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India's independence in August 2022. The AKAM celebrations are slated to take place till August 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

