Unruly passenger booked for verbally abusing AI crew on New York-Delhi flight

New Delhi, Oct 5 Delhi police have filed an FIR against a 25-year-old man for purportedly causing disturbance and verbally abusing the crew on board a New York-Delhi Air India flight, an official said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the case pertains to a passenger who caused disruption on the flight and directed offensive language at the female cabin crew.

The case was registered under Sections 509 of the Indian Penal Code and 22/23 of the Aircraft Rules at the IGI Airport police station in Delhi on October 1, following a complaint lodged by one of the female cabin crew members.

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, the cabin crew member reported that a passenger, a resident of Jalandhar, on Flight AI 102 was initially assigned seat No. 21B, but was later found in seat No. 45H, where he began making lewd comments and verbally abused his fellow passengers.

“The passenger even began running around verbally abusing everyone. The cabin supervisor first issued an oral warning, followed by a written warning,” stated the FIR.

However, the crew had to physically restrain him as he persisted with the same disruptive behaviour.

“He also made a racist comment directed at me and the other female crew members in the galley, stating, "you girls are available for $2", as he continued to verbally abuse other crew members,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

“Other crew members intervened to manage the situation, but the passenger remained very loud, using extremely offensive language that frightened nearby passengers and their families. Additionally, his behaviour displayed great disrespect toward our country, India, and was highly aggressive in nature,” the complainant stated.

