UP: AMU research scholar alleges professor of molestation, harassment
By ANI | Published: May 29, 2023 08:00 AM 2023-05-29T08:00:03+5:30 2023-05-29T08:05:08+5:30
Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 : A PhD student of the Department of Wildlife Sciences of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) filed a complaint against her professor alleging molestation and harassment on Sunday, police said.
"A research student of the Department of Wildlife Sciences of Aligarh Muslim University has filed a complaint against her professor alleging molestation and harassment," said Ashok Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (CO), Civil Lines.
A case has been registered at the women's police station under relevant sections. Action will be taken, he added.
More details are awaited.
Further investigation is underway.
