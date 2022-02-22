UP Assembly elections: Case registered against Akhilesh Yadav for MCC violation in Saifai

A case has been registered at Saifai Police Station here against former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), on February 20, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Saifai informed.

16 districts including Etawah and Mainpuri went to the polls in the third phase of Assembly elections on Sunday.

Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election from Karhal and is facing BJP candidate Satya Pal Singh Baghel, who is Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Three of the seven phases of UP Assembly elections have been completed and the voting for the remaining phases will continue on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

