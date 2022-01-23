UP CM pays floral tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid floral tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Lucknow.

Addressing on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Netaji could have taken care of his family by staying in India or Britain and have earned money but he never accepted that life, he never accepted the British rule and he left his civil service job because for him nothing was more important than the independence of India," said CM Yogi.

He further said that the slogan given by Netaji became the mantra of the country's independence.

"For the independence of India, he gave up his job, he became a part of the ongoing struggle for independence, for the independence of India he also left the Congress office and after that, by staying outside India and forming the Azad Hind Fauj, he gave a new slogan to the youth of the country and it was "Tum Mujhe Khoon Do Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga" and it became the mantra of the country's independence," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister remembered the late freedom fighter as "the great hero of the Indian freedom struggle" who gave the "immortal freedom mantra" 'You give me blood, I will give you freedom'.

"The great hero of the Indian freedom struggle, the leader of 'Azad Hind Fauj', the inventor of the immortal freedom mantra 'You give me blood, I will give you freedom'. Tribute to 'Netaji' Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary 'Parakram Diwas'," he tweeted in Hindi.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

Meanwhile, in the first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include Netaji's birth anniversary.

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.

The Prime Minister has said that till the time the work for the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place.

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector. An invisible, high gain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors.

The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office.

( With inputs from ANI )

