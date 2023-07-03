UP CM worships Guru Gorakshanath, Gurus of Nath Panth on Guru Purnima

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima', performed special worship of 'Shivavatar' Guru Gorakshanath, and the gurus of Nath Panth on Monday.

The rituals of Guru Purnima worship at the Gorakhnath temple took place from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and concluded with a mass 'aarti', an official statement said.

While performing the rituals amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns, Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to all the gurus and deities on the temple grounds. At the same time, he extended hearty greetings to the people on Guru Purnima.

The Chief Minister first attended the court of Nathpanth's Adiguru, Lord Gorakhnath, and worshipped him. He also performed puja of all the deities in the temple. After that, he went to the 'Samadhi' of Brahmalin Gurus, including Baba Gambhirnath, his 'dada guru' Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath, and Gurudev Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath, to seek their blessings.

According to the specific tradition of Nathpanth in Gorakhnath temple, Yogi Kamal Nath, the head priest of the temple, offered Mahaprasad to Guru Gorakhnath. After the completion of the rituals, the traditional Maha Aarti was performed. On this occasion, all the Nath Yogis also took the blessings of Gorakshpeethadhishwar as per the Nath tradition.

During his stay at the Gorakhnath temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the cowshed of the temple and offered jaggery to the cows.

